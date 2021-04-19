Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. 30,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

