Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $8.36 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $860.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

