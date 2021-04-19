Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $820.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $820.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $782.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $882.99 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.