Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.62 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $17.17 million and $112,000.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,361.60 or 1.00074952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.00536239 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00394211 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.52 or 0.00863868 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00138016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,632,756 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,256 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

