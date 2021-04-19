Zap (ZAP) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00089781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.95 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.64 or 0.06532544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040981 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.