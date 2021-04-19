ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $215.87 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

