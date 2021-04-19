ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,228.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $17,228.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00394686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00146569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00161260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,173,880 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.