ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $43.86 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. ZEON has a total market cap of $43.86 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

