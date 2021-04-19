Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,471.59 or 0.02690517 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and $48,767.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 2,705.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.