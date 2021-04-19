ZeroSwap Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $51.95 million and $11.23 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

