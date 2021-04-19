ZINC (ZINC) Market Cap Reaches $138,024.28

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $138,024.28 and $223.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

