Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

