Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Up 2.6%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

About Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development and services firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of properties in the United States. It primarily provide specialized real estate services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

