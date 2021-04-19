Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $329.95 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 423.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

