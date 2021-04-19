ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $8,841,239.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,239.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,664,534 shares of company stock worth $251,407,755 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,407,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,095,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,244,000.

Shares of ZI opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

