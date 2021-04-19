zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €195.29 ($229.75).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

ETR ZO1 traded up €1.60 ($1.88) on Monday, hitting €253.20 ($297.88). 18,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €108.20 ($127.29) and a fifty-two week high of €268.00 ($315.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

