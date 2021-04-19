Zoracles Reaches Market Cap of $5.88 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $709,049.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $1,076.65 or 0.01903447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

