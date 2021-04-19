ZrCoin Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $121,992.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00684121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,222.70 or 0.99930733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00878869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.