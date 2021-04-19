ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $336,042.99 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $336,042.99 and $63.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.52 or 0.00597483 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 699.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,091,970,164 coins and its circulating supply is 14,992,446,000 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

