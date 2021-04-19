ZUM TOKEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $314,232.67 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.55 or 0.00617385 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,091,970,164 coins and its circulating supply is 14,992,446,000 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.