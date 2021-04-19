ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0017 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $38.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

