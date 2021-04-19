Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Bernard Jin Kim Sells 24,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.59. 18,353,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,320,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zynga by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 872,758 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.