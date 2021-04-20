-$0.02 EPS Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). MoneyGram International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 80,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. The stock has a market cap of $513.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

