$0.02 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ORN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 130,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORN traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 4,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $169.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

