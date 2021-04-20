-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 235,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 104.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

