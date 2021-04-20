-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. 2,049,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,385. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

