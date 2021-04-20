-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lannett by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

