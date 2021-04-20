$0.05 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.11.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

