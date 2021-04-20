$0.05 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 93,254 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Switch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 1,449,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.