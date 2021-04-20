-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). NOW reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 3,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.14.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

