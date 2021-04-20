-$0.12 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). Impinj posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 140,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $29,575,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Impinj by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

