$0.13 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SFL during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SFL by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in SFL by 227.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

