-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 1,414,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,738. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

