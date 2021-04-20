-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $60,468,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,202,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

