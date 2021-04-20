-$0.16 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NAT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

