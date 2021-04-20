$0.16 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.29. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 7,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $233.15 million and a PE ratio of 201.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.