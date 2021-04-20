-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

NCMI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,596. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $339.61 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,468 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 600.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

