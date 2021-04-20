-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.31). Workhorse Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,688. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

