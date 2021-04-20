$0.25 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,467,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 172,970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $160,620,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 137,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

