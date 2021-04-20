$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

LMAT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 81,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.