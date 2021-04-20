-$0.29 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

