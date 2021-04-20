-$0.35 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Euronav posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 1,265,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

