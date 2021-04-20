$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 199,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. 12,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,282. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

