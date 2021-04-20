$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 418.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 637,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,207,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

