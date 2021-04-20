$0.55 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Post posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

POST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.07. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,752. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,701.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

