$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

FTV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,534. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

