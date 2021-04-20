$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,216,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,658,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock valued at $85,544,095. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.