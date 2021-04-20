0Chain Market Cap Tops $94.40 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. 0Chain has a market cap of $94.40 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

