$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Penn National Gaming also reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

