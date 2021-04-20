$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $718.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE:MDC opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

